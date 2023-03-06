CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the January 31st total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,427.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CCDBF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

CCDBF opened at $48.19 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

