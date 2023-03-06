CDbio (MCD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $76,865.11

CDbio (MCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One CDbio token can currently be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00017417 BTC on exchanges. CDbio has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $76,865.11 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CDbio has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

About CDbio

CDbio launched on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

