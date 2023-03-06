Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Critical Review

Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celcomdigi Berhad and América Móvil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcomdigi Berhad N/A N/A N/A C$0.26 2.89 América Móvil $844,501.00 N/A N/A $21.76 0.97

América Móvil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celcomdigi Berhad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcomdigi Berhad N/A N/A N/A América Móvil N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Celcomdigi Berhad pays an annual dividend of C$0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.1%. América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $3.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Celcomdigi Berhad pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. América Móvil pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. América Móvil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Celcomdigi Berhad and América Móvil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcomdigi Berhad 0 0 1 0 3.00 América Móvil 0 1 0 0 2.00

América Móvil has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.42%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Celcomdigi Berhad.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Celcomdigi Berhad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Celcomdigi Berhad

CelcomDigi Bhd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile communications services and related products in Malaysia. Its products include devices, postpaid, prepaid, broadband, roaming, IDD, and accessories. The company was founded in May 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia). Its products and services include wireless voice, wireless data and value-added services, fixed voice, fixed data, broadband and IT services, Pay TV and over-the-top (OTT) services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

