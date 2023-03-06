Celer Network Market Cap Hits $129.09 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $129.09 million and $6.00 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

