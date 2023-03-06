CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

