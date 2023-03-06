CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 110,321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after buying an additional 1,324,961 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,057,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 557,020 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 807,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

CFFE remained flat at $10.61 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

