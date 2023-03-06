Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Holdings Lifted by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,367 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of QVT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,746,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,526,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.20. 345,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

