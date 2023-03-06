Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 143,743 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CIDM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,981. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $102.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

