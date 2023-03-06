Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 143,743 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
Read More
