Civic (CVC) Reaches Market Cap of $111.02 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Civic has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $111.02 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

