Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Clarus has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

