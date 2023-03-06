Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.23. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $137.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,903,772.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,903,772.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,760 shares of company stock worth $3,188,665. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

