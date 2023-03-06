Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

