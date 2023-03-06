CoinField Coin (CFC) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $75.98 million and $2,422.43 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

