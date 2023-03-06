Comparing Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) and Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) and Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Harbour Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Whitecap Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Harbour Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Whitecap Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Harbour Energy pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitecap Resources pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.44 8.61 Whitecap Resources N/A N/A N/A $1.34 6.00

This table compares Harbour Energy and Whitecap Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Whitecap Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harbour Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and Whitecap Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Whitecap Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harbour Energy and Whitecap Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Whitecap Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Whitecap Resources has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.57%. Given Whitecap Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whitecap Resources is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Summary

Whitecap Resources beats Harbour Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008, and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

