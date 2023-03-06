Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Tops $18.81 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Compound has a market cap of $339.87 million and approximately $18.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $46.77 or 0.00208044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00096873 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00053473 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.39087197 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 332 active market(s) with $21,569,983.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.