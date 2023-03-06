Concordium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $542,331.66 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Concordium has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $73.07 million and $542,331.66 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

