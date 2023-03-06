Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in February

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 594,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,856. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

