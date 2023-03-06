Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,640,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 29,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. 8,952,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

