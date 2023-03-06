Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €38.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Covestro Trading Up 3.6 %

Covestro stock opened at €40.29 ($42.86) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 12-month high of €50.18 ($53.38).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

