Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $446.68. 59,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $648.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.38 and its 200 day moving average is $468.67.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 45.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.