CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 326,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,816. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 39,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

