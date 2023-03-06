CTRY BK HLDG CO/SH (OTCMKTS:CYHC) Trading Up 3.1%

CTRY BK HLDG CO/SH (OTCMKTS:CYHC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50,000.00 and last traded at $50,000.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48,500.00.
CTRY BK HLDG CO/SH Stock Up 3.1 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50,000.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50,000.00.
About CTRY BK HLDG CO/SH
Country Bank Holding Company, Inc provides personal and business banking products and services to customers in the New York City metro area, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; commercial/small business administration loans, including bridge financing, mini-perm, and mezzanine loans; and debit and credit cards.
