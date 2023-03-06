Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. 249,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,064. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $516.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cullinan Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.