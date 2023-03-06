Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance
Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. 249,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,064. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $516.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)
