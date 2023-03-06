CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.26. 2,307,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

