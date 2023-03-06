Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $32,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,507 shares of company stock worth $25,015,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $159.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

