Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) CFO Sells $18,856.00 in Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Beilman sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $18,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave Price Performance

DAVEW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,346. Dave Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.

Get Dave alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) by 4,232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,626 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

