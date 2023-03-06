Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $425.71. 1,007,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.