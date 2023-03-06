DEI Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $1,162.09 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00392215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014930 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars.

