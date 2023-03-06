Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.05

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 125248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTEGY. Barclays boosted their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

