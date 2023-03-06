Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Up 5%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 6,522,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 10,169,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

