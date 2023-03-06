Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $103.25. 765,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

