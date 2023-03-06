e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ELF traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.81. 830,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,808. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,041 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

