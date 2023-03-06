EastGroup Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 130.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.
EastGroup Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,861. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.19. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.