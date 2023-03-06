EastGroup Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 130.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,861. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.19. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,512,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

