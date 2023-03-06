Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 490 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

