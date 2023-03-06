Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $52.90 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

