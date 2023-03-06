Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $516,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 40.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.8 %

S&P Global stock opened at $346.07 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.76.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

