Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer
In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PerkinElmer Stock Performance
NYSE PKI opened at $131.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
PerkinElmer Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.
PerkinElmer Profile
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
Featured Stories
