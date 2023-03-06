Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

