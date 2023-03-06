Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $113.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

