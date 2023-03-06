Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.92. 650,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,048,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,316,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,599,000 after acquiring an additional 165,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after acquiring an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 224,729 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

