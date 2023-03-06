Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 296.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
