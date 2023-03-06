Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 202,459 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 344.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,459 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.10% of GrafTech International worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 65,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 972,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 445,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 96,963 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 169,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of EAF stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.63.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading

