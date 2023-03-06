Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 2,871 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.05% of Ambarella worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,473,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,473,399.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

