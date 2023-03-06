Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.07 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

