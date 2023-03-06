Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.29 Million Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 248.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 103,590 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after buying an additional 2,877,340 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 73.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after buying an additional 1,152,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,524,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 342,273 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENLC opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.56. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

