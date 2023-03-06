Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 35,384 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,384 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after buying an additional 40,988 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,946 shares of company stock valued at $588,620. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

