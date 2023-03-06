Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 49,556 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,556 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.53.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $228.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

