Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,880 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $56.96 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

