Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 64,495 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 3,192.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,495 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Duolingo by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 73.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $342,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $119.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 31,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $47,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

