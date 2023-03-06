EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $120.91. 3,891,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

